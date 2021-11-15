Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.77.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.77. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.10.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

