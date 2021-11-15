Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 564.14 ($7.37).

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 480.20 ($6.27) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 507.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 930.08. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 437.60 ($5.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

