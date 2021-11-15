VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.74 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

