VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Down 95.2% in October

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CIL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

