Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.44.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $481.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,670,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 106,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

