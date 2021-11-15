VirnetX (VHC) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

VirnetX (NYSE: VHC) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare VirnetX to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VirnetX and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A VirnetX Competitors 68 376 821 16 2.61

As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 26.03%. Given VirnetX’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VirnetX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of VirnetX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

VirnetX has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX’s peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VirnetX and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX $302.64 million $280.43 million -7.25 VirnetX Competitors $320.61 million $16.43 million 19.39

VirnetX’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than VirnetX. VirnetX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VirnetX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX -101,869.99% -20.04% -18.86% VirnetX Competitors -6,814.10% -0.01% -2.45%

Summary

VirnetX peers beat VirnetX on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology. The company was founded in August 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Zephyr Cove, NV.

