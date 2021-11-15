Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.73% of Virtu Financial worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.26 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

