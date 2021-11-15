Virtu Financial LLC Invests $721,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $2,439,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 196.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of RPD opened at $133.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

