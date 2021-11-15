Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,732.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,305,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 1,234,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

