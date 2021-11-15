Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212,862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.61% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 13,918.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENG stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ENGlobal Co. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

