Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BABA stock opened at $166.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.50. The company has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
