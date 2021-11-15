Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $166.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.50. The company has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

