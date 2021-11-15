Virtu Financial LLC Takes $637,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.