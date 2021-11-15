Virtu Financial LLC Takes $765,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

