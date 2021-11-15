Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $14.50 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

