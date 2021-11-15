VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

NYSE:VMW opened at $125.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

