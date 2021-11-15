Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Vonovia to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

VNNVF stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

