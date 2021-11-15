Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRM. Truist reduced their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. Vroom has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vroom by 62,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

