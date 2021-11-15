VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VSE were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VSE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VSE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VSE by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VSE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of VSEC opened at $63.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.12 million, a PE ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

