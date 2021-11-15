Vtex (VTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Vtex has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, analysts expect Vtex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VTEX opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95. Vtex has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

VTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

