W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $509.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grainger’s third-quarter 2021 earnings and sales increased year over year as well as beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. It expects earnings per share in 2021 between $19.00 and $20.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5% and 26.5%. The projection is backed by the ongoing momentum in both the High Touch Solutions and the Endless Assortment segments. The company will continue to gain from its efforts to strengthen customer relationships in the United States. It is outpacing the U.S. maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) market aided by its growth initiatives. Grainger is witnessing strong growth in non-pandemic product volume. Additionally, rising freight costs, supply chain related challenges as well as higher input and SG&A costs due to incremental technology investments will hurt Grainger’s margins.”

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $489.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $491.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.