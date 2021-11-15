Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

NYSE:WD opened at $148.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

