Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter worth $199,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLAMU opened at $9.97 on Monday. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 510,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $4,929,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.