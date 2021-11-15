Walleye Capital LLC Invests $374,000 in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bridgetown 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTNB. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $943,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $513,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTNB opened at $10.00 on Monday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

