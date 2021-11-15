Walleye Capital LLC Invests $399,000 in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUFN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

