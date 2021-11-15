Walleye Capital LLC Sells 714 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY opened at $36.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

