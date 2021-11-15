Walleye Capital LLC Takes $463,000 Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.65 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

