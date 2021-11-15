Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stake in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,014 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of Yunhong International worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGYH opened at $10.29 on Monday. Yunhong International has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.