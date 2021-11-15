Walleye Trading LLC Takes $904,000 Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $2,916,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,730,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACX opened at $9.97 on Monday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

