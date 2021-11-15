Walmart (WMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WMT opened at $147.76 on Monday. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

