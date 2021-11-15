Warburg Research Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €56.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Thursday. ZEAL Network has a 1 year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1 year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

