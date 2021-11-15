Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading 59.3% Lower This Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 57.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $1.17 million and $33.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 59.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00072172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00094718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,942.90 or 0.99821374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.48 or 0.07017755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,892 coins. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

