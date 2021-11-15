WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) versus Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Financial Review

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 24.75% 9.31% 1.12%

18.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WCF Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.07 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 3.99 $20.09 million $2.01 13.22

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

