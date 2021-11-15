Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $53.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of WB stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. Weibo has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 74,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

