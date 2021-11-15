Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. Weibo has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after buying an additional 197,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 24.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after buying an additional 456,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,992,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

