Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of WB stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Weibo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Weibo by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.