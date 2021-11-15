Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 10,326 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 68.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 107,874.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,055,768 shares of company stock worth $33,432,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

