Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $175,000 Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIWWU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth $920,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIWWU opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

