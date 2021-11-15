Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $41.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPC. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.
EPC stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
