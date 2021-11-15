Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $41.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPC. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

EPC stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

