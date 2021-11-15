Wells Fargo & Company Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $122.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,170,000 after buying an additional 549,787 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 227.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,747,000 after buying an additional 498,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 137.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after buying an additional 398,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.