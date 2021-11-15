Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 267,946 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.92% of Gates Industrial worth $100,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 95.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 767,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 320,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.