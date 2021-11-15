Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $102,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after acquiring an additional 620,572 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $60,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $668,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock worth $283,128,100. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

