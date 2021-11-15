Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.58% of Sun Communities worth $114,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.57.

Shares of SUI opened at $192.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

