Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,166 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Toro were worth $112,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $51,603,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

