Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,344 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.81% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $104,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $136.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

