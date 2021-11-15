Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 28,313 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,313 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Synopsys worth $109,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $347.01 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $348.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

