Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 84,889 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,889 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CarMax were worth $106,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CarMax by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $148.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day moving average of $130.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

