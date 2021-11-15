Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Welltower worth $113,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after acquiring an additional 462,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

WELL stock opened at $85.55 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

