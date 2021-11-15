Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Werner Enterprises worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

