West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $438.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical exited third-quarter 2021 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to gain from both its segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products, which have been contributing to the top-line growth for quite some time. Backed by the strength shown in the quarter under review, the company raised the 2021 outlook, which instills further confidence. The company’s high-value products (HVP) continue to drive higher gross and operating margins. It continues to see strong uptake of HVP components, which include Westar, FluroTec, Envision and NovaPure offerings along with Daikyo’s Crystal Zenith. Shares of West Pharmaceutical have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Yet, forex woes and information security breaches remain headwinds.”

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $419.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.09 and its 200-day moving average is $394.70. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

