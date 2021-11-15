Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,479 shares of company stock worth $2,277,201. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

